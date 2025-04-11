Back to overview

First Foundation In at Ørsted’s New Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan

Wind Farm Update
April 11, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The first suction bucket jacket (SBJ) foundation has been installed at the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farm site in Taiwan, where wind turbine installation is also set to begin soon.

Photo source: Ørsted via LinkedIn

The foundations are being installed by Heerema Marine Contractors’ heavy lift vessel Aegir, which was also used to install the project’s substation last month.

The 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b & 4 project will comprise 66 Siemens Gamesa 14-236 DD wind turbines, all placed on top of SBJ foundations, which are being used for the first time on a large-scale offshore wind farm in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The SBJ foundation minimises seabed disturbance, generates almost no noise during installation, and can be fully removed at the end of the wind farm’s life. It also has the potential to attract marine life, supporting Ørsted’s commitment to environmental protection and ecological coexistence”, Ørsted said in a social media post on 11 April.

The foundations are being delivered by HSG Sungdong in South Korea and Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) in Vietnam, with each company supplying 33 suction bucket jackets.

According to Ørsted’s latest update, all 66 SBJ foundations have been fully manufactured and inspected, and are now moving into the full transportation and installation phase.

The Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms are located off the southwest coast of Taiwan, next to the 900 MW Greater Changhua 1 and 2a, which are in full operation and also built by Ørsted.

