Vestas Rolls Out First Locally-Assembled Offshore Wind Turbine Rotor Hub in Taiwan

November 3, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has, together with Zhong Neng Offshore Wind Farm, completed the first locally assembled offshore wind turbine rotor hub in Taiwan.

Source: Vestas via LinkedIn

At the core of the offshore wind turbine rotor hub is the hub casting, manufactured just a few kilometres away by Yeong Guan Energy Technology Group (YGG) at their Taichung facility – yet another first for Taiwan, said Vestas in a recent social media post.

In 2020, Vestas signed an agreement with Taiwan’s YGG to source additional components for the production of V174 turbines which are set to be installed in Taiwan. The agreement covers rotor hubs, hub plates, and nacelle base frames.

Two years later, Vestas, together with its partner Ten Li Offshore Wind Technology, produced the first V174-9.5 MW blade at its facilities in Taiwan.

The first blade, which weighs 35 tonnes and measures 85 metres, consists of materials produced in Taiwan and was manufactured in the 210,000 square metre manufacturing facility located in Taichung, central Taiwan.

The turbine manufacturer secured an order to supply 31 of its V174-9.5 MW wind turbines for the 300 MW Zhong Neng offshore wind project in April last year.

Upon the project completion, Vestas will also service the turbines through a 15-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) energy-based Service Agreement.

The project is being jointly developed by Taiwan-based China Steel Corporation (CSC) and Danish fund manager Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

All the pin piles are already installed at the offshore construction site and the first jacket foundation was placed on the seabed in August.

