Vestas Offshore Wind Turbine Breaks 24-Hour Production Record

August 14, 2023, by Adnan Durakovic

The Vestas V236-15.0 MW™ prototype offshore wind turbine has set a world record for the most power output by a single wind turbine in a 24-hour period, producing 363 megawatt-hours in that time span, the Danish wind turbine manufacturer said.

Vestas

The prototype was installed at the Østerild National test centre for large wind turbines in Western Jutland, Denmark in December 2022.

Since then, the turbine has been through an extensive test and verification programme, Vestas said.

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago Vestas 15 MW Prototype Now at Full Throttle Posted: 4 months ago

”Seven months into testing, we are excited to see the performance of the turbine at full power at continuously high wind. The verification campaign will continue to achieve the type certification and further demonstrate what a high-quality machine can deliver over time,” Jesper Uth, Senior Director Test & Validation.

The record was previously held by Siemens Gamesa’s SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbine prototype which produced 359 megawatt-hours within a 24-hour time period.

With a swept area exceeding 43,000 m2, one single V236-15.0 MW unit is capable of producing enough energy to power more than 20,000 households.

The prototype stretches 280 metres into the air and has a production output of 80 GWh/year.

The turbine will make its offshore debut in 2024 at the Frederikshavn wind farm off Denmark.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: