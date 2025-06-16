Back to overview

Dajin Heavy Industry Rolls Out First Inch Cape Monopiles

Foundations
June 16, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Dajin Heavy Industry has produced the first three monopiles for the Inch Cape offshore wind farm, the company said on 16 June, a few days after CNOOD-Wenchong Heavy Industries (CWHI) announced it had completed the first monopiles from the batch it is delivering for the 1 GW project in Scotland.

Dajin Heavy Industry via LinkedIn

Dajin cut the first steel for an Inch Cape monopile earlier this year at its Penglai facility, following an agreement with the developer, a joint venture between ESB and Red Rock Renewables, in January 2024.

The Chinese manufacturer says the final delivery of the monopile foundations is scheduled for the end of 2025.

The 1,080 MW Inch Cape offshore wind farm will comprise 72 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines installed on a mix of monopile and jacket foundations, with the jackets to be delivered by CFHI (COOEC Fluor).

CFHI and CWHI are also manufacturing the transition pieces for the foundations.

At the offshore project site, located 15 kilometres off the East Coast of Scotland, the monopiles will be installed by Jan De Nul and Seaway7 will carry out the installation of the jackets and their pin piles, as well as the transition pieces.

ESB and Red Rock Renewables reached a financial close on the 1,080 MW offshore wind farm in January this year and moved the project into the construction phase.

Inch Cape is expected to produce first power in late 2026, with a commercial operation date in 2027. Once operational, the 1 GW offshore wind farm will generate almost 5 TWh of renewable energy each year, according to the developer.

