All Locally-Made Pin Piles In Place at Zhong Neng Wind Farm Offshore Taiwan

October 4, 2023, by Adnan Memija

All pin piles have been installed at the Zhong Neng wind project offshore Taiwan, being jointly developed by Danish fund manager Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Taiwan-based China Steel Corporation (CSC).

Source: Copenhagen Offshore Partners/LinkedIn

The pin piles were manufactured locally by the Taiwanese company CTCI Machinery Corporation (CTCI MAC) under a contract signed with CSC in 2020.

The installation campaign for the pin piles started in March this year. The work was carried out by CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) for which the company deployed its jack-up vessel Apollo.

CDWE is in charge of transporting and installing the 31 jacket foundations and all of the 93 pin piles at the 300 MW Zhong Neng wind farm.

The jacket foundations will be supplied by CSC’s subsidiary, Sing Da Marine Structures, and Vestas will provide 31 of its 174-9.5 MW turbines for the project.

The transportation and installation of the wind turbines will also be done by CDWE.

Located some 13 kilometres off Changhua County on the west coast of Taiwan, Zhong Neng is expected to begin commercial operation in 2024 when it will generate enough clean power to supply up to 300,000 Taiwanese households annually.

