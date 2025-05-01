Lautec Fengmiao 1
Lautec Bags Inspection Deal for 495 MW Taiwanese Offshore Wind Project

Business & Finance
May 1, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Lautec has been awarded a consultancy framework agreement for inspection services for the 495 MW Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

Lautec Fengmiao 1
Source: Lautec

As part of the agreement, Lautec will provide fabrication supervisors, quality inspectors, and HSE inspectors to oversee fabrication and construction quality throughout the manufacturing phase.

The company will be responsible for ensuring that all components related to foundations and offshore cables, as well as the construction of the onshore substation, meet the highest industry standards and regulations, said the firm.

Located approximately 35 kilometres off the coast of Taichung City, Fengmiao 1 is Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ (CIP) third offshore wind project in Taiwan.

“Having supported CIP and COP on quality management for both Changfang and Xidao, and Zhong Neng Offshore Wind Farm, our team will bring the full depth of those learnings and apply a holistic quality and fabrication management approach to help make Fengmiao 1 equally successful,” said Victoria Winsløw, CEO of Lautec Taiwan.

According to the developer, the wind farm is the first of Taiwan’s Round 3 projects to reach financial close and the first to start construction.

The project will comprise 33 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines, expected to produce renewable energy in 2027. The manufacturing of the jacket foundations for the 495 MW wind farm has already started at SK oceanplant’s yard in South Korea.

