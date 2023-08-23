Bold Tern Installs Half of Changfang & Xidao Wind Turbines Offshore Taiwan

August 23, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s jack-up vessel, Bold Tern, has installed 31 out of 62 Vestas V174-9.5 MW wind turbines at the Changfang and Xidao offshore wind project in Taiwan.

The first wind turbine was installed in July 2022 by the jack-up vessel Bold Tern some 15 kilometres off the coast of Changhua County.

The project aims to complete all turbine installation by the end of the year, Changfang & Xidao Offshore Wind Farms said in a social media post.

The 589 MW Changfang & Xidao offshore wind farms produced their first power in November last year.

All three-legged jacket foundations, that will hold Vestas V174-9.5 MW wind turbines, are already installed by Boskalis, the company in charge of placing the units on the seabed.

Offshore construction at the project’s two sites started two years ago and is expected to be completed at the beginning of 2024 when the wind farms are scheduled to be fully commissioned.

Once completed, the project is planned to generate enough clean energy to supply 650,000 Taiwanese households.

Changfang & Xidao is owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), which holds the majority stake, and by two local life insurance companies, Taiwan Life Insurance, and TransGlobe Life Insurance.

