532 MW South Korean Offshore Wind Project Moves Forward

Anma Offshore Wind has completed the final Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in relation to its 532 MW offshore wind farm, in consultation with South Korea’s Ministry of Environment.

This is the result of a 15-month-long consultation process which began with the submission of the draft EIA in April 2022.

With the final EIA consultation completed, Anma Offshore Wind is expected to participate in the upcoming Renewable Portfolio Standard auction for wind projects scheduled for later this year.

“The closure of the EIA consultation with the Ministry of Environment marks a significant milestone for the Project, the first utility-scale offshore wind project to have achieved this milestone in South Korea. We expect to complete the remaining development works in the coming months and have the Project be in a position to reach financial close in Q1 2024″, said Jake Cho, Project CEO and Representative Director of Anma Offshore Wind.

South Korea has a target of reaching 14.3 GW of offshore wind power by 2030 and has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Anma Offshore Wind is a 532 MW wind farm project located approximately 40 kilometres west of the South Korean peninsula’s southwestern coastline.

The project site is positioned next to Anma Island in Yeonggwang Municipality, South Jeolla Province. The wind farm is expected to be amongst the first utility-scale projects in South Korea to begin construction in the first half of 2024.

Two months ago, Anma Offshore Wind selected Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to collaborate exclusively on the supply of offshore wind turbines for its wind farm.

The project is planned to start commercial operations by 2027 when it is expected to generate over 1,400 GWh of renewable electricity annually which should be enough to provide power to more than 1.4 million South Koreans every year.

