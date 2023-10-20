DEME Affiliate Wins More Offshore Wind Work in Taiwan

October 20, 2023, by Adnan Durakovic

Ørsted has contracted CDWE, the joint venture between DEME and Taiwanese shipbuilder CSBC, to carry out seabed levelling and scour protection for the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

The scope of work incorporates seabed levelling and scour protection for both the offshore substation and the 66 wind turbine generator locations.

Deploying vessels from DEME’s hopper dredger and fallpipe fleet, work is set to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

The 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 wind farms will be located 35-60 kilometres off the coast of Changhua County.

DEME and its affiliates have already won significant contracts in the Taiwanese offshore wind market.

In August, Green Jade, the first Taiwan-built offshore wind installation vessel, which is operated by CDWE, kicked off the installation campaign for the jacket foundations of the 298 MW Zhong Neng offshore wind farm.

DEME has also secured contracts representing 1 GW for the Hai Long wind farm in Taiwan, as well as turbine installation contracts for the Changfang and Xidao, and Zhong Neng offshore wind farms.

