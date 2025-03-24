A photo of the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore substation being installed
Back to overview

Greater Changhua 2b & 4 Offshore Substation Installed

Wind Farm Update
March 24, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The offshore substation (OSS) of the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind project has been installed at its designated location 47 kilometres off the southwest coast of Taiwan.

A photo of the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore substation being installed
Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore substation; Photo source: Ørsted via LinkedIn

The OSS components were transported to the site by Boskalis’s vessels Mighty Servant 3 and Transshelf, and the installation of the substation was carried out by Heerema’s crane vessel Aegir.

The construction of the offshore substation in 2023 at Seatrium‘s Pioneer yard in Singapore.

The jacket, piles, and the 3,260-tonne topside departed from Seatrium’s construction yards in Batam, Indonesia, and Singapore at the beginning of February, setting sail for the Taichung port in Taiwan.

Related Article

The 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms are located next to the 900 MW Greater Changhua 1 and 2a project, which is in full operation, both developed and owned by Ørsted.

Offshore construction of Greater Changhua 2b and 4 started in February this year, with the work now well underway. Besides the now-installed offshore substation, the laying of the first export cable section is completed and the installation of 66 suction bucket jacket foundations and wind turbines is about to begin soon.

Related Article

The 920 MW project will feature 66 Siemens Gamesa 14-236 DD wind turbines, the largest of their kind to be deployed in the Taiwan Strait, according to Ørsted.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles