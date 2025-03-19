Back to overview

Cadeler’s Wind Maker Arrives in Taiwan Ahead of Work at Ørsted’s Greater Changhua 2b & 4 Sites

Vessels
March 19, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Cadeler’s recently delivered wind turbine installation vessel, Wind Maker, has arrived in Taichung, Taiwan, from where it will sail out to the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind project sites.

Wind Maker set sail from Singapore and has arrived in Taichung, marking an important milestone for the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms, said Ørsted, the developer of the project.

The jack-up wind turbine installation vessel was delivered by South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean to Cadeler in January 2025.

Outfitted with a 2,600-tonne main crane, Wind Maker enables the stable installation and maintenance of heavy offshore wind turbine foundations and components, even in water depths of up to 65 metres. 

The jack-up is designed to install turbines with capacities of up to 20 MW, with the flexibility to operate using either liquefied natural gas (LNG) or ammonia as alternate fuels.

The 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 project will feature 66 Siemens Gamesa 14-236 DD wind turbines, the largest of their kind to be deployed in the Taiwan Strait, according to the developer. 

The wind farm is set to use suction bucket jacket (SBJ) foundations, marking the first time this type of foundation will be installed in the Asia Pacific region.

The Greater Changhua 2b and 4 project is located next to the 900 MW Greater Changhua 1 and 2a, which are in full operation.

