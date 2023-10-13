Semco Maritime, PTSC M&C Preferred Supplier for CIP’s 500 MW Taiwanese Offshore Wind Project

October 13, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Danish Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has selected PTSC Mechanical and Construction (PTSC M&C) and Semco Maritime consortium as the preferred supplier of the offshore substation for the 500 MW Fengmiao offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

“This is purely the ‘tip of the iceberg’ in terms of the opportunities that offshore wind in Vietnam itself can deliver to local businesses, employment, and upskilling in the labor market,” said Stuart Livesey, CEO of La Gan wind farm and representative of CIP in Vietnam.

The Fengmiao offshore wind farm was one of seven projects selected in the first auction of the Round 3 Zonal Development phase in December last year.

As reported earlier last year in Offshore Energy – Offshore Wind premium issue, CIP’s Taichung Fengmiao offshore wind farm, planned for the waters off Taichung City, is being developed to have an installed capacity of 1,800 MW.

The offshore wind farm would feature turbines of between 9 MW and 20 MW, comprising a minimum of 90 and a maximum of 187 units, depending on which turbine output is ultimately used.

The wind turbines would be installed on top of three- or four-legged jacket foundations.

In November 2022, CIP signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C to accelerate the development of offshore wind projects and the supply chain in Vietnam.

The Danish company is already building two offshore wind farms in Taiwan, namely the 589 MW Changfang and Xidao and the 298 MW Zhong Neng.

