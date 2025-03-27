PEAK Wind Fengmiao 1
PEAK Wind to Manage Operations of CIP’s Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

Business & Finance
March 27, 2025, by Adnan Memija

PEAK Wind has entered into an operations management agreement (OMA) to oversee the operations of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ (CIP) Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan, which recently reached a financial close.

The OMA is said to provide operational management, continuing to build up a strong Taiwan operations setup, all with a focus on ensuring the efficient and reliable operations of the 495 MW Fengmiao 1 project.

PEAK Wind’s total wind farm portfolio under management now accumulates to 2.6 GW, including 1,395 MW in Taiwan, along with 700 MW in North America and 500 MW in Europe, according to the company.

“This milestone marks another significant step in PEAK Wind’s journey as we secure our third Operations Management Agreement in Taiwan. It stands as a testament to the exceptional performance of our local team on the ground, the trust our customers and project partners place in us, and our reputation as global leaders in offshore wind asset management,” said Nick Davies, APAC Regional Director at PEAK Wind.

Located approximately 35 kilometres off the coast of Taichung, Fengmiao 1 is the first offshore wind project in Taiwan to be supported by corporate offtakers.

CIP was awarded capacity for the 500 MW Fengmiao 1 in the first round of Taiwan’s Round 3 Zonal Development Offshore Wind Auction in 2022. 

Vestas is the turbine supplier to CIP’s two existing projects, Changfang & Xidao and Zhongneng, and will also supply 33 units of its latest 15 MW turbine to Fengmiao 1.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.

