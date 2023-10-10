Aventus Energy, Horizon Ocean Management Form Japanese Offshore Wind Partnership

October 10, 2023, by Adnan Memija

UK-based Aventus Energy has partnered with Horizon Ocean Management (HOM) in support of Japan’s growing offshore wind sector.

While HOM offers advisory, consultancy, and IMR services for the Japanese offshore wind sector, Aventus is said to bolster this partnership by providing a wide range of technical and engineering services such as inspection, repair, and maintenance for HOM’s offshore wind initiatives.

“Pairing with Aventus Energy, known for its technical expertise, allows us to further enhance our end-to-end solutions for Japan’s offshore wind projects, promising both success and resilience,” said Nobuyuki Takagi, Managing Director of HOM.

In August, Aventus Energy entered into an agreement with Sarens PSG under which the two companies will provide integrated port marshalling services to the offshore wind sector through a joint venture.

Aventus Energy is supporting Sarens PSG by providing protective coatings, inspection and NDE, steel fabrication and installation, specialist rope access systems and other associated services.

When it comes to HOM, the company was formed in 2021 by Japanese conglomerate Mitsui and Japan’s wind turbine maintenance company Hokutaku.

Last year, the firm signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rovco for through-life subsea asset integrity and balance of plant survey solutions for the Japanese offshore wind market.

Japan is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2050 and has set a target of deploying 10 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and 30-45 GW by 2040.

