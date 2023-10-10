North Star’s Second SOV Ready to Start Ops at Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm

October 10, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Share this article







Last week, North Star took delivery of another hybrid service operations vessel (SOV) leaving the shores of Aberdeen, with the Grampian Derwent setting sail for the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank offshore wind farm in the UK.

After completing the final commissioning testing by the technical and rescue teams at North Star, the vessel set sail from the company’s home harbour of Aberdeen to the Dogger Bank Wind Farm and the Port of Tyne.

According to the latest AIS data, Grampian Derwent is currently located at the Port of Tyne, which is the O&M base for the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm. The base officially opened in March this year.

This is the second of four SOVs designed and being built by Vard that have been chartered to support operations and maintenance (O&M) work at the offshore wind farm.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago North Star Takes Delivery of Second Dogger Bank SOV Posted: 3 months ago

The vessel has a diesel-electric propulsion system, bolstered by a battery hybrid power management and architecture, and incorporates the Voith eVSP propulsion and a drop-down azimuth thruster for field efficiency.

The SOV also features a SeaQ power package delivered by Vard Electro, providing control over the onboard power systems. This integration reduces fuel consumption, minimises emissions, improves responsiveness, and enhances safety, according to Vard.

“I’m extremely proud having overseen the successful build and delivery of the Grampian Derwent on route from North Star’s home harbour of Aberdeen to the Dogger Bank Wind Farm and the Port of Tyne. This is the second offshore wind support vessel to be delivered to the site, with more still to come!” said Michael Reid, SOV new build lead.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The Dogger Bank offshore wind farm is being built in three 1.2 GW phases, named Dogger Bank A, B & C, and will be able to power the equivalent of six million UK homes on completion.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40 per cent), Equinor (40 per cent) and Vårgrønn (20 per cent). SSE Renewables is the lead operator for the development and construction of Dogger Bank Wind Farm. Equinor will be the lead operator of the wind farm on completion for its expected operational life of around 35 years.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: