Haventus Ardersier
Haventus, Sarens PSG Unveil ‘On-Land to Launch’ Floating Wind Solution

May 14, 2025, by Adnan Memija

UK companies Haventus and Sarens PSG have developed a low-cost solution for the integration and launch of floating offshore wind turbines.

Haventus said that it is working to enable offshore wind project developers to acquire fully assembled floating bases and turbines at Ardersier, Scotland, as well as providing dry storage which does not require complex licensing.

A heavy-lift solution will enable safe on-land integration and launch to the harbour of fully integrated floating offshore wind turbines.

This should shorten supply chains through single-site sourcing of key components and remove the operational, safety, logistical, and engineering complexity that comes with storage and integration activities in the marine environment.

The companies also said that the solution can also drive down the costs and accelerate floating offshore wind deployment by simplifying transport and installation requirements and remove the obstacles of weather and design life variables that must be considered with ‘wet’ storage and integration.

“By executing all heavy lifting operations whilst the floater is still onshore, we’re enabling fully integrated wind turbines to be assembled and launched safely, efficiently, and independent of marine weather delays. This can be a milestone for Ardersier, with positive implications for the wider offshore wind industry,” said Steve Clark, Sarens PSG Managing Director.

The Ardersier Energy Transition Facility (ETF) currently has a developable land area of 350 acres, with proposals to extend to approximately 500 acres.

At the beginning of this year, Haventus submitted a scoping report to the Highland Council for the proposed extension to its port.

