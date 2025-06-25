A photo of the rotor part of a Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbine
Siemens Gamesa and Japan Form Offshore Wind Alliance

June 25, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and Siemens Gamesa have established a cooperative framework to facilitate dialogue and collaboration on developing offshore wind turbine supply chains, both within Japan and in international markets.

The aim of this cooperation framework is the participation of Japanese companies in the wind turbine supply chain, the development of domestic markets, and the improvement of conditions for investment.

In addition, Siemens Gamesa signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japanese electronic parts manufacturer TDK for the supply of magnets for its wind turbines.

Siemens Gamesa won its first firm offshore wind turbine order in Japan for the 112 MW Ishikari project in 2022.

At the end of last year, the JERA-led consortium and BP won the rights to build two offshore wind farms in Japan’s territorial waters. According to our previous news, both projects are expected to feature Siemens Gamesa 15 MW units.

Japan aims to have 10 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and 30-45 GW by 2040, including floating wind, as part of its target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Recently, the Japanese government passed a bill that enables offshore wind projects to be built in the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), beyond the 22-kilometre line of Japan’s territorial waters.

