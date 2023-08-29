Sarens PSG, Aventus Energy Establish Integrated Port Marshalling Service Joint Venture

August 29, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

Share this article







Sarens PSG and Aventus Energy have entered into an agreement under which the two companies will provide integrated port marshalling services to the offshore wind sector through a joint venture.

The two companies are already working together on the Moray West offshore wind project, for which Sarens PSG is currently executing a port marshalling contract that involves the load in, marshalling and load out of the largest and heaviest XXL monopiles ever handled in the UK.

Related Article Posted: 7 months ago Sarens PSG to Handle Moray West XXL Monopiles Posted: 7 months ago

Aventus Energy is supporting Sarens PSG by providing protective coatings, inspection and NDE, steel fabrication and installation, specialist rope access systems and other associated services.

The companies say the decision to form the joint venture, named Aventus SPG, came as they recognised market demand for a single, integrated contract model capable of delivering a wide range of services that align with the combined scope of both entities.

“Bringing the expertise and capabilities of both companies together to provide a single integrated contract model is unique in the wind energy sector and we hope the move is well received by the market. It will also create huge potential for the local workforce to be involved in the delivery of some of the largest capex projects in Scotland’s history”, said Steve Clark, Managing Director of Sarens PSG.

The new joint venture company Aventus SPG plans to commence a recruitment drive immediately, according to the partners, who also noted that the recruitment process will include offshore wind-specific training and an apprentice scheme.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: