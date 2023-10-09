Ventus Energy Joins Dogger Bank Team

October 9, 2023, by Adnan Memija

High voltage engineering company, Ventus Energy, has secured a contract to supply highly skilled authorised persons (SAPs) for 24/7 support at the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank offshore wind farm in the UK.

Awarded to the organisation’s North Shields base in the north-east of England, which is in direct sight of the wind farm’s operational base, the three-year contract provides eight of Ventus Energy’s specialist electrical engineers, known as SAPs, to the project.

Each SAP has a remit of responding to the site for 400 kV operations and, while the contract primarily supports emergency works, Ventus Energy will also be available for planned operations.

This means Dogger Bank can benefit from a wide range of high-voltage services and access to the company’s turnkey solutions, according to Ventus Energy.

The company’s team will deliver quick response times to the site, located between 130 kilometres and 190 kilometres from the North East coast of England, ensuring any potential downtime is kept to a minimum, Ventus Energy said.

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm, owned by a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40 per cent), Equinor (40 per cent), and Vårgrønn (20 per cent), is being built in three 1.2 GW phases.

The first two phases, Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B, will comprise 95 Haliade-X 13 MW turbines each, while Dogger Bank C will feature 87 Haliade-X 14 MW turbines.

Once completed in 2026, the project will generate enough electricity to power up to 6 million homes in the UK. The 277-turbine wind farm will generate annual carbon savings equivalent to 1.5 million average petrol cars, according to its developers.

