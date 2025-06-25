J-Power floating wind project WHEEL
Japanese Company Takes Part in Spain’s Floating Wind Demonstration Project

Floating Wind
June 25, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Japan’s Electric Power Development, also known as J-Power, has joined the WHEEL floating offshore wind demonstration project in Spain.

The WHEEL demonstration project is led by the Madrid-headquartered company Esteyco. WHEEL will feature one turbine installed three kilometres off the eastern coast of Gran Canaria, Spain.

Through this project, J-Power aims to acquire knowledge in the manufacturing, assembly, installation, and operation of floating offshore wind power, contributing to the development of floating offshore wind projects in Japan and abroad, the company said.

A floating offshore wind turbine, with a capacity of 6.17 MW, will be constructed and tested using WHEEL, which combines the advantages of barge-type foundations and spar-type foundations.

J-Power floating wind project WHEEL
Source: Esteyco

Foundation manufacturing is scheduled to begin this month, while the installation is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2026.

Operations are planned to begin during the second quarter of the same year.

