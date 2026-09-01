Back to overview

Ørsted’s 920 MW Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan Enters Final Commissioning Phase

Project Updates
September 1, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Ørsted has marked the completion of major construction works at its 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan, with the combined project now in the final commissioning phase and expected to enter full commercial operation in late Q3 2026.

Ørsted

The company held a completion ceremony at the operations and maintenance (O&M) hub at the Port of Taichung on 1 September, which was attended by Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai, project partner Cathay Life Insurance, suppliers, financial partners and Ørsted executives.

Greater Changhua 2b and 4 comprise 66 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW turbines, all of which were installed by January 2026.

In its half-year results in August, Ørsted said all Greater Changhua 4 turbines were commissioned, with the installation of the export cable for Greater Changhua 2b expected to be completed in the coming period. The project’s commissioning was previously pushed to the third quarter of 2026 following damage to an export cable at Greater Changhua 2b.

Related Article

Once commissioned, Greater Changhua 2b and 4 will bring Ørsted’s installed capacity across the Greater Changhua cluster to 1.82 GW, after the 900 MW Greater Changhua 1 and 2a offshore wind farms went into operation in 2024.

Related Article

Greater Changhua 4, with a capacity of 583 MW, is jointly owned by Ørsted and Cathay Life, each holding a 50 per cent stake. Cathay is also acquiring a 55 per cent stake in the 632 MW Greater Changhua 2, with the transaction expected to close following commissioning of the project.

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News