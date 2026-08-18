Back to overview

Four Turbines to Go at US Offshore Wind Farm Set to Power Rhode Island and Connecticut

Project Updates
August 18, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The Revolution Wind offshore wind farm in the US is more than 95 per cent complete, with 61 of the 65 turbines installed, according to information Ørsted shared in its half-year results on 13 August. At the company’s Sunrise Wind project site in the US, 20 wind turbines have been installed.

Revolution Wind; Photo source: Ørsted

Revolution Wind, which will power Rhode Island and Connecticut, continues to ramp up generation and remains on track for commissioning in the second half of 2026, Ørsted said.

The first of the 65 Siemens Gamesa 11 MW wind turbines was installed in 2024, and the wind farm began delivering electricity to the New England grid at the beginning of 2026.

Related Article

Once in full operation, the 704 MW Revolution Wind will generate 400 MW of renewable energy for Rhode Island and 304 MW for Connecticut, enough to power more than 350,000 homes.

Ørsted owns Revolution Wind together with Skyborn Renewables.

The Sunrise Wind project offshore New York has reached 50 per cent completion with 20 turbines and 77 foundations installed.

Related Article

The 924 MW offshore wind farm will comprise 84 Siemens Gamesa 11 MW wind turbines and will connect to the New York electricity grid at the Holbrook substation in Brookhaven, Suffolk County.

The project, wholly owned by Ørsted, remains on track to start commissioning of turbines in the second half of 2026 and reach full commissioning in the second half of 2027, the company said.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News