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TotalEnergies Buys Walney Offshore Wind Power

Business & Finance
August 27, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

TotalEnergies Gas & Power Limited has entered into a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for electricity produced by the Walney 1 & 2 offshore wind farms in the UK.

Walney; Photo: Ørsted

The company signed the PPA with Offshore Partners Walney (OPW), which holds a 24.8 per cent ownership stake in Walney 1 & 2, majority-owned and operated by Ørsted. Under the agreement, TotalEnergies will purchase Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGO)-backed electricity annually from OPW’s share of generation through to 2030.

Walney 1 and 2 offshore wind farms are located in the Irish Sea, 15 kilometres west of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria. The two wind farms have a combined capacity of 367 MW provided by a total of 102 Siemens 3.6 MW turbines.

Walney 1 was fully operational in May 2011, and construction of Walney 2 was completed at the end of 2011, with the entire project entering commercial operation in 2012.

Earlier this year, UK renewable energy provider Good Energy signed a PPA with Ørsted for Walney 1 & 2.

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Under the two‑year agreement, the largest deal of this kind for Good Energy, the UK company will purchase 200 GWh of electricity each year, around one-sixth of the wind farms’ output.

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