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Glamox Marine Lighting for Formosa 4 Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

Contracts & Tenders
August 25, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Norwegian company Glamox has secured a contract to supply marine lighting for 35 wind turbine foundations at the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The company will provide more than 900 marine luminaires for the transition pieces of the turbines under an agreement with ProCon Taiwan and SK oceanplant.

The lighting will cover both the interior and exterior of the transition pieces, including boat landing areas, guardrails, ladders and access doors.

The transition pieces will be equipped with a variant of Glamox’s MIR G2 lighting system, which the company said has been designed for offshore wind applications in Taiwan. FL60 LED floodlights will also be installed on the platforms.

The lighting is being fabricated by Century Wind Power (CWP) in Taiwan and SK oceanplant in South Korea, with deliveries scheduled for August 2026.

For Glamox, this is not the first contract in Taiwan, as the company was contracted in 2024 to deliver its lighting solutions for the Hai Long 2 and 3 offshore wind farms by SK oceanplant and for Greater Changhua 2b & 4 by HSG Sungdong Shipbuilding.

Last year, Glamox was awarded a contract to light the turbine foundation transition pieces for the 495 MW Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm, also by SK oceanplant.

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Formosa 4, developed by Synera Renewable Energy (SRE), will be built approximately 20 kilometres off the coast of Miaoli County and will comprise 35 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW wind turbines.

In December 2026, SRE said that it had sold the entire output of the 495 MW offshore wind farm, having signed three corporate power purchase agreements (CPPAs) for the project.

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