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Danish Utility Seeks New Partner as TotalEnergies Exits Lillebælt Syd Offshore Wind Project

Business & Finance
August 21, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Danish utility SONFOR is seeking a new partner to take the project forward at the 165 MW Lillebælt Syd offshore wind farm after TotalEnergies decided to withdraw from the development.

Lillebælt Syd visualisation from Gammelbro Camping; Image source: SONFOR

SONFOR is taking over the majority stake in Lillebælt Vind A/S, the company behind the project, and will use the coming months to assess both potential new partners and the project’s business case. The process is expected to be completed by the end of June 2027.

European Energy, which joined the project in 2022, will remain a minority shareholder.

The project originated as a local wind farm initiative in 2011. SONFOR took it over from Sønderborg Municipality in 2020 with the task of developing the project and finding partners. European Energy joined in 2022, followed by TotalEnergies in 2024.

The ownership change follows TotalEnergies’ decision to withdraw from the Lillebælt Syd project, in which the company was the majority partner. According to reports from the Danish media, TotalEnergies is also exiting the Jammerland Bugt offshore wind project, in which the minority shareholder is also European Energy.

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SONFOR said the Lillebælt Syd project remains relevant to electricity supply security and local development in the Sønderborg area, but acknowledged that market conditions for offshore wind have changed significantly. The company said the coming months will therefore also be used to reassess the project’s business case.

The project is planned to comprise eleven 15 MW turbines, for a total capacity of 165 MW and expected annual generation of approximately 650 GWh.

Lillebælt Syd, currently planned to enter operation in 2029/2030, has completed its environmental investigations, received an establishment permit and secured a grid connection agreement.

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