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German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency Opens Offshore Wind Survey Tender

Authorities
August 26, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) has launched a tender for preliminary geophysical investigation of offshore wind sites in Zones 3 and 4 of the German North Sea exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The contract, covering work in 2027 and 2028, will enable collecting seabed and subsurface data for offshore wind development under Germany’s Site Development Plan (FEP).

The survey programme includes full-area multibeam echosounder measurements with backscatter data, side-scan sonar surveys with grab sampling and underwater video for ground-truthing, as well as line-based magnetometer and sediment-echosounder surveys. Localised inspections using remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) will also be carried out to verify objects.

The contract includes an option for comparable survey work in 2029 and 2030 on other areas of the German North Sea EEZ. The BSH said in a contract notice that the scope of any follow-on work would depend on requirements under the Offshore Wind Act (WindSeeG) and the FEP.

The tender is open for applications until 29 September 2026.

The two zones are located in the more distant parts of Germany’s North Sea EEZ. Zone 3 includes areas from N-9 to N-13, while areas N-14 to N-20 are in Zones 4 and 5 and marked for potential future offshore wind development.

BSH is currently updating the plan and the development timetable for several already designated offshore wind areas. In June 2026, the agency published a draft amendment to the FEP that includes changes concerning N-10.1, N-10.2, N-12.4, N-12.5, N-13.1 and N-13.2 sites.

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The new amendment to the FEP is expected to be finalised in the third quarter of 2026.

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