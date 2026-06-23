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BSH Proposes Revisions to German Offshore Wind Sites, Auction Schedule

Authorities
June 23, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) has launched a second amendment procedure for the country’s 2025 Offshore Site Development Plan (Flächenentwicklungsplan/FEP), proposing several changes to offshore wind areas, auction schedules and grid connection plans in the North Sea.

The draft amendment, published on 19 June, includes revised planning options for offshore wind sites N-10.1 and N-10.2, which were put out to tender in 2025 and received no bids, adjustments to the timing of auctions and commissioning dates for several areas, changes to the boundaries of sites N-12.5 and N-12.6, and modifications to the route of the NOR-10-1 offshore grid connection.

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The proposed changes also affect sites N-12.4 and N-12.5, whose auctions were suspended earlier this year, as well as N-6.8 and N-12.6 and their associated grid connection systems.

According to the BSH, the amendment procedure is limited to the specified changes and follows a streamlined process under Germany’s Offshore Wind Energy Act (WindSeeG). The agency has published a draft amendment and an environmental screening document and opened a consultation for authorities and the public until 20 July.

The BSH said its preliminary assessment concluded that no additional Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) beyond that already carried out for the 2025 Site Development Plan is likely to be required.

The German Offshore Wind Energy Association (BWO) welcomed the move, saying the proposed changes respond to long-standing industry calls to optimise offshore wind site design and improve project economics.

According to the association, the amendments would place greater emphasis on actual electricity yield through lower capacity densities and revised site layouts aimed at reducing wake effects between turbines.

“The fact that the BSH wants to align site planning more closely with actual electricity generation is an important signal”, said BWO Managing Director Stefan Thimm.

BSH’s proposed changes include three alternative configurations for sites N-10.1 and N-10.2, to improve the attractiveness and commercial viability of the areas ahead of a planned re-tender in 2027.

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Under the draft amendment, a total of 4 GW of offshore wind capacity is currently envisaged for auction in 2027, including 2.5 GW across N-10.1 and N-10.2, and 1.5 GW across sites N-13.1 and N-13.2.

However, the BWO pointed out that the draft does not currently provide for a new auction date for sites N-12.4 and N-12.5, whose planned 2026 tender was suspended. The BSH said the timing of a future auction for those areas will be determined at a later stage.

The industry association also reiterated its call for reforms to Germany’s Offshore Wind Energy Act.

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“Now policymakers must continue to develop the Offshore Wind Energy Act in an equally constructive manner. This includes an indexed, two-sided CfD-only model and a legally regulated mechanism that allows projects from the 2023 to 2025 tender years that are no longer economically viable to be voluntarily withdrawn and quickly re-tendered”, said Stefan Thimm.

“Only in this way can the project pipeline remain reliable and the supply chain maintain the planning certainty it needs for investment.”

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The BSH is expected to finalise the amendment after completing the consultation process and coordination with the Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) and other relevant authorities.

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