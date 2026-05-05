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German Offshore Wind Industry Calls for Policy Clarity

Industry
May 5, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The German Offshore Wind Energy Association (BWO) has called for clear political commitments and a binding roadmap to support offshore wind expansion.

BWO issued a statement ahead of the National Maritime Conference that took place from 29 to 30 April in Emden.

“The National Maritime Conference is an important opportunity to make clear political commitments and to establish a binding roadmap for key industrial policy decisions. Efficient ports, a reliably organized offshore rescue infrastructure, and a coherent security framework for critical maritime infrastructure are essential prerequisites for this”, said Stefan Thimm, Managing Director of the BWO.

The industry is seeking greater investment certainty and swift amendments to the Offshore Wind Energy Act, including an auction framework with two-sided contracts for difference (CfDs) and a firm commitment to Germany’s offshore wind target of at least 70 GW by 2045.

The call follows a failed auction last year and a suspended tender in 2026, which the association says have increased uncertainty for investors.

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Earlier this year, BWO and several other industry associations called on the federal government to urgently reform the tendering system, saying the failed auction and slow grid connections in 2025 made it clear that the country would miss its offshore wind target for 2030.

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On 28 April, BWO also highlighted port infrastructure as a key constraint, noting that expanding turbine sizes and logistics demands are outpacing capacity in Germany, with ports such as Esbjerg, Rønne and Eemshaven increasingly taking on offshore wind activities. The association is calling for a binding agreement on funding responsibilities between federal and state governments, alongside targeted investment in port expansion.

In addition, the organisation pointed to the need for a dedicated security framework for offshore wind infrastructure, including wind farms, offshore substations and grid connections, as well as a centralised offshore rescue system supported by a clear financing mechanism by the end of 2026. 

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