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Sumitomo Acquires Stake in Gwynt Glas Floating Wind Project  

Business & Finance
August 10, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Sumitomo Corporation has joined the Gwynt Glas floating offshore wind project in the Celtic Sea as an equal partner alongside EDF power solutions UK and Ireland and ESB, with each company now holding a 33.33 per cent stake.

Gwynt Glas

DP Energy will continue to support the project’s development, including early-stage project delivery and local engagement, according to the joint venture.

The project secured a 1.5 GW seabed lease off Wales in the Crown Estate’s Round 5 floating wind leasing process and signed an Agreement for Lease in October 2025.

In November 2025, Gwynt Glas appointed Haskoning to lead the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process, with NASH Maritime selected to carry out shipping and navigation assessments.

This summer, the developer submitted its EIA Scoping Report to the UK Planning Inspectorate (PINS), Natural Resources Wales and the Marine Management Organisation, marking a step towards applying for a Development Consent Order (DCO) as well as marine licences, which the project will require.

Related Article

Gwynt Glas is being developed as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project.

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