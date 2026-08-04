Back to overview

Two 100 MW Floating Wind Demo Projects Enter Lease Agreement with Crown Estate

Authorities
August 4, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Cierco Energy has signed an Agreement for Lease with the Crown Estate for its two test and demonstration projects off Wales, named Llŷr 1 and Llŷr 2, which are expected to use two different types of floating wind technology.

Cierco Energy

The Llŷr projects were selected for development in 2021 in the Crown Estate’s leasing opportunity for early commercial-scale floating wind in the Celtic Sea. Cierco Energy secured the two sites in a joint venture with SBM Offshore called Floventis Energy, which opened public consultation for the Llŷr 1 project in early 2024.

The Llŷr sites are located off the Pembrokeshire coast, approximately 40 kilometres offshore at depths averaging 60-70 metres. The floating wind farms will each have a capacity of 100 MW and will each comprise six to eight wind turbines, according to information about the projects shared earlier.

In July last year, Cierco Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Marine Power Systems (MPS) on potentially deploying MPS PelaFlex technology at one of the Llŷr demonstration sites.

Related Article

“These demonstration projects are vital stepping stones, giving us the chance to test world-leading offshore foundations, mooring systems and dynamic cabling before scaling up to commercial deployments”, said Scott Harper, Managing Director at Cierco Energy, after the company signed the lease agreement with the Crown Estate.

“The successful delivery of Llŷr will not only generate pioneering technology clean power but will also catalyse a world-class industrial ecosystem spanning offshore fabrication, engineering, advanced manufacturing and technology exports.”

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News