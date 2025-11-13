Back to overview

Lead EIA Hired for 1.5 GW Gwynt Glas Floating Wind Project

Project Updates
November 13, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The developer of the Gwynt Glas floating offshore wind farm has selected Haskoning to lead the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process for the 1.5 GW project in the Celtic Sea.

Selected in June as a preferred bidder in Offshore Wind Leasing Round 5, Gwynt Glas is making strong progress with the development phase and has confirmed the appointment of consultants Haskoning to deliver the EIA and Habitats Regulations Assessment.

As lead EIA, Haskoning will consider all potentially significant impacts to the natural, heritage, human, and built environments that could occur throughout the project’s life cycle.

The company will play a key role in helping secure the Development Consent Order (DCO) required for a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project in the UK and, as the project is located in Welsh waters, the required licensing from Natural Resources Wales. 

So far, Haskoning has supported clients in gaining consent for projects expected to deliver up to 18 GW in wind energy, with a significant portfolio of projects in the pre-consent phase, including Morecambe and North Falls offshore wind farms.

EDF power solutions and EBS have entered into a partnership to develop the Gwynt Glas floating offshore wind farm. The partnership is also working with DP Energy’s Pembrokeshire-based team, an exclusive development partner in the project.

