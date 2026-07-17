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South Korean Cable Maker Takes Delivery of Its Second Cable Laying Vessel

Vessels
July 17, 2026, by Nadja Skopljak

South Korea’s Taihan Cable & Solution has completed the delivery of its second cable-laying vessel (CLV) ahead of the planned schedule, following the acquisition from Norwegian DOF Group.

Source: DOF Group

Taihan reported in May that it had acquired the 2016-built Skandi Connector from DOF, representing the second offshore wind-dedicated CLV introduced in Korea.

The 10,000-tonne-class, 138.4-metre-long vessel was delivered at Gamcheon Port in Busan, Korea, on 7 July, earlier than the announced expected delivery in August.

Source: Taihan Cable & Solution

Designed by Dutch shipbuilder Damen, the CLV has to date been deployed on 27 projects, installing approximately 1,300 kilometres of submarine cables.

By operating two CLVs, including PALOS, the only offshore wind CLV currently in Korea, Taihan said it had established a dual-track installation system that enables the deployment of the most suitable vessel depending on project characteristics and installation environments.

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