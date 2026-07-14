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Ørsted and Windcat Extend Crew Transfer Vessel Pact in UK

Operations & Maintenance
July 14, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

Windcat and Ørsted have signed contracts to supply long-term crew transfer vessel services to support Ørsted’s offshore wind farm operations based out of Grimsby.

Source: Ørsted

Ørsted’s Generation UK Hub operates and maintains six offshore wind farms from Grimsby’s Royal Docks, delivering green energy to millions of homes and businesses.

The agreements commenced in June and will run for a firm term of five years, with optional extensions available.

All seven vessels have already been operating on Ørsted’s UK projects. While previous agreements included extension options, Ørsted has elected to enter new long-term contracts for the entire Windcat fleet, reflecting confidence in Windcat’s operational performance, safety standards and service delivery.

All vessels have been operational on Ørsted’s offshore wind farms based out of Grimsby, demonstrating that the mix of medium and large vessels provides strong performance, value, reliability and safety.

Willem van der Wel, Managing Director at Windcat Workboats, said: ”Ørsted’s long term commitment to charter seven of our vessels to support their UK Hub is a testament to the high class services we provide. With four 12-seater vessels and three high performance 24 seater vessels they have a versatile fleet that ensures high accessibility and flexibility. The partnership supports the ongoing delivery of safe, reliable and efficient offshore operations.”

The contracts further strengthen the long-standing Windcat and Ørsted relationship.

Mark Hickson, Head of Nearshore, Generation UK at Ørsted, said: ”Ørsted and Windcat have a long-standing relationship. We’re pleased to extend our partnership with these seven vessels. This extension reinforces our commitment to safe, efficient operations and to delivering clean energy to communities across the UK.”

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