XOCEAN Wins Five-Year Survey Inspection Contracts for Six Dutch Offshore Wind Farms

Contracts & Tenders
December 3, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

XOCEAN has been awarded a series of five-year contracts in the Netherlands, under which the company will deliver bathymetric survey services for six offshore wind farms.

XOCEAN

The agreements, coordinated by Eneco on behalf of the wind farm owners, are for Borssele 3&4, owned by the Blauwwind consortium; Borssele 5, owned by Two Towers; Eneco LuchterduinenHollandse Kust Noord, owned by CrossWind; Ecowende’s Hollandse Kust West VI; and Eneco’s Prinses Amaliawindpark. Together, the projects comprise 303 wind turbines.

The scope of work for the Ireland-based survey provider includes the acquisition of high-resolution data to assess the condition of monopile foundations, inter-array cables, and export cable assets, for which the company will deploy its remotely operated Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs). This data will support ongoing maintenance programmes and contribute to maximising asset uptime and long-term performance, XOCEAN said on 3 December.

Photo courtesy of XOCEAN

“By deploying our low-carbon USV technology, we look forward to delivering high-quality subsea data while significantly reducing operational emissions and enhancing the overall sustainability of offshore operations”, said James Ives, CEO, XOCEAN.

XOCEAN announced its contract shortly after another service provider, Føn Energy Services, which secured contracts for above-water Balance of Plant (BoP) work and below-water ROV surveys across the six offshore wind farms.

