DEME Awards Dogger Bank Termination & Testing Contract

November 19, 2025, by Adnan Memija

DEME has awarded SPIE Wind Connect, a subsidiary of SPIE, a contract for the full scope of cable termination and testing works on Dogger Bank C, the third phase of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank offshore wind project in the UK.

Spie Dogger Bank C
Source: SPIE

Under the agreement, SPIE Wind Connect will carry out 66 kV inter-array cable termination and testing on the remaining 87 Haliade-X 14 MW turbines, marking the final phase of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm project.

The company has secured contracts from DEME Offshore NL B.V. to deliver the termination and testing works across all three project phases.

“Being selected to deliver inter-array cable termination and testing across all three phases of Dogger Bank is a strong endorsement of our capabilities and commitment. We are proud to play a vital role in this record-breaking project, which will set new standards for offshore wind and accelerate the transition to renewable energy in the UK and beyond,” said Sam Dowey, Managing Director at SPIE Wind Connect.

Located more than 130 kilometres off the northeast coast of England in the North Sea, Dogger Bank
is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40 per cent), Equinor (40 per cent), and Vårgrønn (20 per cent).

DEME Offshore won the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for the inter-array cables at the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm in 2021, after previously being awarded the same work on Dogger Bank A and B.

For the third phase of the UK’s Dogger Bank Wind Farm, DEME’s scope of work includes the supply of approximately 250 kilometres of 66 kV inter-array cables and all related accessories, as well as their installation.

The cables are supplied by the Greece-based subsea cable manufacturer Hellenic Cables, under a contract the company signed with DEME in 2022.

