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European Offshore Wind Supported 180,000 Jobs in 2025, New Analysis Shows

Jobs & Recruitment
June 17, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Europe’s offshore wind sector supported around 180,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs and generated approximately EUR 26 billion in gross value added (GVA) in 2025, according to an analysis by Menon Economics and TGS | 4C.

The study found that around 55,000 jobs were supported directly through companies supplying goods and services to offshore wind projects, while a further 125,000 FTEs were generated through the wider supply chain.

Most employment was linked to the development and construction of new offshore wind farms, accounting for around 155,000 FTEs. Operations and maintenance (O&M) activities supported approximately 25,000 jobs.

In terms of value creation, construction activities contributed around EUR 16 billion, while operational offshore wind assets generated approximately EUR 10 billion. According to the study, EUR 7 billion of the operational value creation stemmed from electricity production, with O&M services accounting for the remaining EUR 3 billion.

The largest economic impacts were recorded in Germany, the UK, Denmark, Spain and the Netherlands, while Norway, France, Poland and Belgium also captured significant value through manufacturing, installation, maritime transport and engineering services.

Menon and TGS note that 2025 was a transitional year for the industry, with rising costs and challenging auction conditions offset by large project pipelines, record offtake awards and growing pressure to meet 2030 renewable energy targets.

“Offshore wind is often discussed through the lens of its current headwinds, but our analysis shows an industry that already underpins a substantial and broad-based economic footprint across Europe”, says Even Winje, Partner at Menon Economics. “More than 80 percent of today’s employment effects come from building new wind farms, while the value created by operating existing farms is growing year on year. Combined, this makes offshore wind a vital contributor to European value creation, with significant upside given the current pipeline.”

According to the report, more than 80 per cent of employment impacts currently stem from the construction of new offshore wind farms, while the contribution from operating assets continues to increase as installed capacity grows.

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