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New Company Launches Deepwater Offshore Wind Foundation Technology

Supply Chain
July 8, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

Global offshore wind engineering company Wood Thilsted and COP Frontier, a sister company to offshore wind developer Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP), have launched NeretekTM, a new company established to unlock the potential of deepwater offshore wind at low cost.

Source: NeretekTM

Industry veteran Jonathan Cole has been appointed as Executive Chair to lead the new company.

Neretek aims to deliver on its potential through its proprietary Neretek BC90TM technology – a next-generation offshore wind foundation that unlocks cost-effective deepwater deployment by delivering the simplicity of monopiles at transitional 60-90 metre water depths – said to enable scalable, lower-risk, and lower-cost wind energy in the UK’s emerging Other Deepwater Offshore Wind (ODOW) category.

Following a decade of research by offshore structural designers, Neretek aims to bridge the gap between fixed-bottom capability and floating viability in 60–90m water depths, representing a new era for offshore wind as the Neretek BC90 is said to be able to go into deeper waters and access more areas of the seabed than ever before.

Today’s launch of Neretek comes following the announcement of AR8 (Allocation Round 8) on 6 July where the UK Government outlined its plans to grow the sector. The UK Government proposals seek to exploit the UK’s potential for offshore wind in depths of 60-90m: Neretek’s solution aims to answer this challenge.

”From two small turbines off Blyth 25 years ago to an industry now delivering thousands of good jobs and clean homegrown power, offshore wind has become the backbone of our clean power mission,” the UK Energy Minister Michael Shanks said.

”As we tap into Britain’s famously windy shoreline, we’re cutting exposure to volatile fossil fuel markets and lowering bills for good. But to unlock our full potential, we need companies like Neretek to go further out into deeper waters and deliver the next generation of offshore wind.”

Currently, a substantial volume of the UK’s strongest wind resources sit beyond the reach of fixed-bottom foundations, which become uneconomic in deeper waters. Until now, such projects have been considered solely for floating offshore wind, with cost and industrialisation considerations raising questions about the potential to deploy at scale in the near term.

Neretek’s ready-to-launch BC90 is deployable using a combination of proven technologies, can be manufactured from existing local supply chain capabilities, and uses existing port infrastructure, without reliance on large specialist vessels. It presents the most cost-effective method to deploy in deep waters with significantly lower CAPEX than deepwater monopiles or jackets in depths of 60-90m, NeretekTM said.

Developed in the UK, Neretek’s solution is well positioned to take advantage of global demand to build offshore wind structures in deeper, more challenging environments in Europe and in Southeast Asia.

”Neretek’s new BC90 technology is capable of removing the potential hiatus between existing fixed offshore wind designs and yet-to-be-commercialised floating offshore wind,” Jonathan Cole, Chair of Neretek and former Chair of the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) said.

”This allows the offshore industry to maintain momentum at a critical time for the delivery of clean, affordable, secure energy supplies. We are delighted to launch the Neretek BC90 less than 24 hours after one of the most ambitious offshore wind auctions yet – AR8. This bodes well for the UK’s leadership plans in offshore wind for jobs, growth, investment and wealth generation in different communities across the country.”

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