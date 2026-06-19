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Palfinger Equips Korea’s First Locally Built Crew Transfer Vessel

Equipment
June 19, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Palfinger has delivered its PK 25.001 M offshore crane for Korea’s first locally built crew transfer vessel (CTV).

CTV KWINDS 1; Photo source: Palfinger

The vessel, named KWINDS 1, was constructed by Eunsung Heavy Industries and is fitted with Palfinger’s foldable knuckle boom crane designed specifically for offshore environments and crew transfer operations.

The PK 25.001 M builds on the success of the earlier PK 23.500 M model and has become one of the most widely adopted crane systems for CTV applications globally, according to Palfinger.

The equipment is already in use with operators, including Farra Marine and Northern Offshore Services.

“The installation of the PK 25.001 M on KWINDS 1 marks an important milestone as the first deployment of this enhanced crane model in the Asia-Pacific region”, said May Lee, Marine Sales Manager APAC at Palfinger.

“This crane combines optimized boom geometry and the innovative Power Link system to deliver higher lifting performance while maintaining a compact design, helping operators maximize efficiency in demanding offshore environments.”

A key feature of the system is Palfinger’s PAL40 overload protection technology, which allows operators to maintain partial crane functionality during sudden load fluctuations, according to the company. Instead of shutting down all movement, the system restricts only operations that increase load moment, enabling controlled recovery of lifts and improved operational continuity.

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