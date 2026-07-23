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BW Ideol, NGE Partner on Floating Wind Foundation Manufacturing Facility in Southern France

Floating Wind
July 23, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

BW Ideol and French construction group NGE have signed an exclusive partnership agreement to jointly develop the Fos3F floating wind foundation manufacturing project in Fos-sur-Mer.

BW Ideol

Under the agreement, the two companies will each hold a 50 per cent stake in Fos3F, which aims to establish a serial production line for BW Ideol’s concrete floating foundations at the DEOS platform in the Grand Port Maritime de Marseille. The planned facility is designed to manufacture around 30 floating foundations per year, equivalent to supporting approximately 500 MW of offshore wind capacity annually.

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BW Ideol and NGE have jointly submitted a bid in the port’s tender for a 30-hectare site with 400 metres of quay.

The partnership comes after the Fos3F project secured up to EUR 126 million in public funding in 2025, comprising up to EUR 74 million from the European Union’s Innovation Fund and up to EUR 52 million through France’s green industry investment scheme (C3IV).

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The companies said the project is intended to support France’s floating offshore wind rollout, with the country’s recently launched AO10 tender expected to bring total planned floating wind capacity to more than 5 GW, including 3.7 GW in the Mediterranean.

BW Ideol said the proposed manufacturing facility could supply more than 200 floating foundations between 2030 and 2037 and is expected to create more than 1,300 direct jobs in the Fos-sur-Mer area. The project also builds on the company’s strategic agreement with Holcim, signed in late 2025, covering the supply of low-carbon concrete and other construction materials for the floating foundation production line.

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