Back to overview

Port of Rotterdam Authority Launches RFI for New Offshore Wind Terminal at Maasvlakte

Ports & Logistics
November 26, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The Port of Rotterdam Authority has opened market consultation for a new 45-hectare terminal at the north-western corner of the Maasvlakte, intended to support offshore wind activities.

Image source: The Port of Rotterdam Authority

The new terminal is planned to feature logistics infrastructure for storage, transport, (pre-)assembly and delivery of wind turbine and foundation components.

Under the plan, the terminal will feature an 835-metre heavy-duty quay capable of accommodating modern jack-up installation vessels and pre-assembly activities. A roll-on/roll-off facility is also planned so that the terminal can facilitate all modes of transport.

The facility is being designed to serve both construction and future decommissioning of offshore wind farms, addressing a shortage of specialised port capacity for the expanding North Sea wind pipeline.

The Request for Information (RFI), issued on 26 November, invites market parties to contribute ideas about the terminal’s design, operational model and technical requirements until 8 January 2026.

If all proceeds as planned, the terminal is expected to become operational by mid-2029.

“With this new terminal, we are making an important contribution to the necessary capacity for the offshore wind sector. Due to its direct location on the North Sea, deep draught and existing offshore cluster, the port of Rotterdam is ideally suited for these activities”, said Matthijs van Doorn, Vice President Commercial of the Port of Rotterdam Authority.

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles