Turkish Shipyard Delivers 100-Metre Cable Lay Vessel to Norway
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Turkish Shipyard Delivers 100-Metre Cable Lay Vessel to Norway

Vessels
May 6, 2026, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian company Agalas has taken delivery of a cable laying support (CLSV) and light construction vessel built in Türkiye that will operate with compatriot offshore contractor Cecon Contracting.

Turkish Shipyard Delivers 100-Metre Cable Lay Vessel to Norway
Source: Agalas

Cecon Vigor was launched at the Sefine Shipyard in April 2025 and, following delivery to Agalas yesterday, 5 May, is now sailing under the Norwegian flag.

The vessel is a versatile work platform, capable of operating in other segments of the offshore industry when not installing cable, prepared for typical offshore wind services as well as light construction work and cable repair.

It has been designed by NSK Ship Design and is dual-fuel diesel/methanol electric-driven, featuring an optimized battery package.

The 100-metre-long vessel has a cable cargo hold capacity of 2,800 tonnes, an open deck of 1,020 m2, a 70-tonne 3D AHC crane, and SPS accommodation for 100 persons.

Agalas also has two construction support vessels (CSVs) being built at the Sefine Shipyard, one jointly owned with Eidesvik and another jointly owned with Eidesvik and Reach Subsea. The former is expected for delivery in the third quarter of 2026, with the latter scheduled for spring 2027.

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