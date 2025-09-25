Back to overview

RWE Awards Semco Maritime German Offshore Maintenance Contract

September 25, 2025, by Adnan Memija

RWE has awarded Semco Maritime with a framework agreement for the maintenance of German offshore substations.

The agreement, commencing in September 2025, will continue through 2027 and includes a two-year extension option.

Semco Maritime’s scope of work includes scheduled and unscheduled maintenance above water and troubleshooting services of the auxiliary equipment at RWE’s offshore substations in Germany.

The project work area currently spans the offshore wind farms in the North Sea: the 302 MW Amrumbank West, the 295 MW Nordsee Ost, and the 342 MW Kaskasi near the island of Heligoland and the 385 MW Arkona in the Baltic Sea.

When the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster projects are fully commissioned by RWE and its partner Norges Bank Investment Management, those can be covered under the frame agreement in the same way, according to Semco Maritime.

Turbine foundation installation is currently underway at Nordseecluster A, the first phase of the Nordseecluster offshore wind development.

“Following our already successful collaboration from 2023, we are excited to intensify our business relations with RWE Offshore Wind with this long-term frame agreement. Our strong presence in the North Sea and Baltic Sea areas enables us to add value to our renewables service clients, combining our adaptable service concepts with our partnership approach,” said Klaus Iversen Grau, Senior Manager Service Projects at Semco Maritime.

