Nordseecluster A Substation Foundations Installed Offshore Germany

November 24, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The foundations for the two offshore substations have been installed at the Nordseecluster offshore wind farm site in the German North Sea.

Source: Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of RWE Offshore Wind, via LinkedIn

According to the CEO of RWE Offshore Wind, Sven Utermöhlen, a jacket foundation, including four piles and one transition piece, was installed at the end of last week.

The offshore platforms were loaded at the Port of Rotterdam and made their 18-hour journey to the construction site.

Transporting and installing the components, which weigh over 2,000 tonnes, was carried out by Heerema Marine Contractors’ semi-submersible crane vessel (SSCV) Sleipnir. The two substation topsides are expected to follow in 2026.

Atlantique Offshore Energy, the marine energy business unit of French company Chantiers de l’Atlantique, was selected to deliver the two substations for the first phase of RWE’s Nordseecluster development in the German North Sea.

The foundations for the two substations were manufactured by Italy-headquartered Rosetti Marino under a contract signed with Chantiers de l’Atlantique in September 2023.

With this work, all the foundations for the 660 MW Nordseecluster A are now in place. The wind farm, featuring 44 Vestas V236-15.0 MW, is planned to be fully commissioned in 2027. Nordseecluster B will contribute an additional 900 MW through its 60 wind turbines.

The Nordseecluster offshore wind development is owned by RWE and Norges Bank Investment Management.

