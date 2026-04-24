Back to overview

Texas Company to Start Archaeological Survey for US East Coast Offshore Wind Project

Project Updates
April 24, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Nauticus Robotics, an ocean robotics developer based in Texas, has been awarded a contract to carry out an offshore archaeological investigation along the US East Coast for an offshore wind project.

The company said on 23 April that mobilisation was scheduled for early May, with offshore operations expected to commence shortly thereafter, and did not disclose any details about the project and its client.

The scope of work under the contract includes a detailed subsea survey aimed at identifying and documenting potential cultural and historical resources on the seafloor.

Offshore operations will be conducted using the company’s Comanche remotely operated vehicle (ROV) systems. The survey will utilise a range of equipment, including dredges, sonar systems and photogrammetry cameras to document and analyse the site, according to Nauticus Robotics.

“This award reflects the growing demand for high-quality, technology-driven survey solutions in support of offshore development”, said Steve Walsh, Vice President of Sales for Nauticus. “We are proud to contribute our capabilities to projects that balance critical infrastructure expansion with responsible environmental and cultural stewardship.”

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News