Haizea Wind Secures Approval for Area Expansion at Bilbao Port

Ports & Logistics
June 12, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Spain’s Bilbao Port Authority has approved a 128,688-square-metre expansion of Haizea Bilbao’s concession area, a company that manufactures offshore wind towers and foundations.

Source: Bilbao Port Authority

The granted area spans Docks AZ-2 and AZ-3 and is adjacent to the company’s existing concession.

Haizea Bilbao, part of the Haizea Wind Group, will have a concession area of nearly 340,000 square metres in Bilbao. The company has already invested more than EUR 300 million in its dockside facilities.

The new area is partially linked to spaces from previous concessions of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Eólica and Servicios Logísticos Portuarios (SLP).

Haizea Wind began operating in the Port of Bilbao in 2018. The firm is now part of a cluster of companies with dockside facilities, including Euskalforging, Forjas de Iraeta, Laulagun, Navacel, Nordex Acciona, Sakana, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), and Vicinay Cadenas. 

In 2024, Haizea completed the expansion of its facility at the Port of Bilbao, in which the company invested more than EUR 250 million to add three more warehouses to the existing three, as well as an additional storage area to store the monopiles before delivery.

The decision to expand the capacities in Bilbao came in 2023, after Haizea Wind Group secured contracts with ScottishPower, Iberdrola’s UK company, and Ørsted.

