Mingyang to Test 18.5 MW Offshore Wind Turbine Component at ORE Catapult’s UK Facility

Business & Finance
November 10, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Mingyang Smart Energy and the UK’s Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult have signed a contract to provide testing and validation of the main bearing for Mingyang Smart Energy’s 18.5 MW offshore wind turbine.

The test piece is scheduled to arrive at ORE Catapult’s National Renewable Energy Centre in Blyth, Northumberland, in the coming months and will be subjected to simulated real-world conditions that replicate what an operational 18.5 MW turbine would experience out at sea.

“Today’s announcement highlights one of the many vital roles ORE Catapult plays in supporting that transition – providing independent validation of quality and reliability, helping developers and the wider sector make informed choices,” said Steve Foxley, ORE Catapult Chief Executive.

The offshore wind turbine, which is developed for international markets, is characterised by its high output of 18.X MW and a rotor diameter of 260 metres.

“For Ming Yang, this partnership with ORE Catapult is a major milestone in our strategic push into the UK market and marks a decisive breakthrough for our local operations,” said Marc Sala, VP Engineering and Technology Europe for Ming Yang Smart Energy.

“By partnering with ORE Catapult’s world-leading test facilities, we will bring our 18.5 MW offshore turbine to the UK—and wider international markets—quickly and with proven reliability, further strengthening our global leadership in high-end wind technology.”

In October 2025, Mingyang announced that it would invest up to GBP 1.5 billion in Scotland to build a turbine manufacturing facility, which would provide up to 1,500 new jobs.

The three-phased project would create an offshore wind hub to serve the UK, European, and other non-Asian markets. The company’s current preferred location is the Ardersier Port near Inverness.

