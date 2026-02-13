Back to overview

Scottish Businesses Invited to Apply for Offshore Wind Supply Chain Support Programme 

Supply Chain
February 13, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult has opened an application period for the first Fit For Offshore Renewables (F4OR) offshore wind supply chain support programme that targets businesses in Scotland. Up to ten companies will be selected to participate.

The 18-month programme, supported with industry funding from Crown Estate Scotland and the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) Ltd, is designed to help companies win business in the offshore wind industry, at home and abroad, according to ORE Catapult.

“Scottish companies are respected internationally for their consistent engineering excellence and product innovation, and the F4OR programme provides an ideal route for companies with the right combination of key skills, expertise and leadership to succeed in the renewable energy sector”, said Andrew Macdonald, Director of Business Development at ORE Catapult.

Established in 2019, F4OR is looking for companies that want to break into the offshore wind sector, scale up, or make the transition to renewables from sectors such as oil and gas.

Last year, in partnership with several offshore wind developers, ORE Catapult created Fit for Offshore Renewables (F4OR) Island, a dedicated industry supply chain programme for businesses based across Scotland’s island and coastal communities.

Related Article

The F4OR programme has supported more than 171 companies to date. These businesses have experienced an average increase in turnover of 26 per cent, as a result of securing new contracts, and many have become market-leading suppliers in the offshore wind sector, according to ORE Catapult.

One of the companies that completed the programme is Balmoral Comtec, based in Aberdeen, which achieved ‘Granted’ status, signifying that the company is ready to win work in the renewables sector.

“Fit 4 Offshore Renewables provided Balmoral Comtec with practical guidance for transferring expertise from the traditional energy sector to renewables. As one of the first companies to complete the programme and receive granted status, it delivered strategic thinking with senior management involvement and would benefit any organisation looking to position itself for future opportunities”, said Ian Milne, Head of Sales and Business Development – Renewables, at Balmoral Comtec.

Related Article

Related News