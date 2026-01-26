Back to overview

UK, German TSOs Unveil Plan for 2 GW Offshore Wind Interconnector

January 26, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

UK’s National Grid and TenneT Germany will together develop a multi-purpose interconnector designed to connect offshore wind generation in Britain and Germany to both countries’ electricity systems, the companies said on 26 January.

The interconnector, called GriffinLink, could link up to 2 GW of offshore wind capacity and is expected to be operational by the late 2030s, subject to a final investment decision.

GriffinLink would combine cross-border electricity interconnection with direct connections to offshore wind farms in the two countries, which the companies said would make it the first multi-purpose interconnector of its kind in Europe. The project is intended to feed electricity into either system, depending on where it is needed.

The launch of the project was announced at the North Sea Summit in Hamburg, where nine North Sea countries, including the UK and Germany, pledged to build 100 GW of cross-border offshore wind projects and boost interconnections.

Under their cooperation agreement, National Grid Ventures and TenneT Germany will begin onshore and offshore studies for the GriffinLink in the coming years. These will include further analysis of existing developments and proposals, as part of an integrated European grid.

In the development phase, more research will also be conducted to develop a sound business case and a wider analysis of the socio-economic costs and benefits, according to National Grid.

The companies said the integrated design would allow better use of grid infrastructure, lower costs and supply-chain material requirements, and reduce impacts on coastal communities and the environment compared with separate connections.

According to National Grid, GriffinLink is intended to meet the demand for energy being driven by the increase in electrification due to decarbonisation, data centres and AI.

The UK and Germany have an interconnector currently under construction, the 725-kilometre NeuConnect, which will create the first direct energy transmission link between the two countries, capable of transferring 1.4 GW of electricity in either direction.

NeuConnect, developed by a consortium comprising Meridiam, Allianz Group, Kansai Electric Power and TEPCO, is expected to be operational in 2028.

