North Star SOVs to Run on Offshore Wind

August 28, 2023, by Adnan Durakovic

Maersk’s Stillstrom, a provider of offshore charging solutions, and North Star, the UK-based offshore support services vessel operator, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate the adoption of offshore charging and vessel electrification technologies for Service Operation Vessels (SOVs) in the offshore wind sector.

Under the terms of the MoU, Stillstrom will leverage its experience in offshore charging infrastructure to demonstrate how Stillstrom’s charging solutions can benefit the operations of North Star’s SOV fleet.

Source: Stillstrom

These solutions will enable the vessels to recharge their battery systems using wind energy while in the field.

“We are excited to partner with North Star on this important initiative,” said Kristian Borum Jørgensen, CEO of Stillstrom.

“By working collaboratively, we aim to demonstrate that by combining the latest advancements within offshore charging solutions and vessel electrification technologies for SOVs we are able to significantly decarbonize offshore wind operations while also delivering a compelling business case.”

North Star is expected to provide valuable insights into the vessel integration operations with the charging units. The company said it is committed to exploring innovative technologies and operational practices that support the offshore industry’s transition towards cleaner and more sustainable operations.

Matthew Gordon, CEO of North Star, said: “Working in concert with Stillstrom aligns with our commitment to minimizing the environmental impact of our operations. We look forward to working closely to explore and to implement advanced charging and electrification solutions that optimize our vessel performance while significantly reducing our carbon footprint.”

Maersk Supply Service launched its offshore vessel-charging venture, Stillstrom, to support the decarbonisation of the maritime industry by eliminating idle emissions.

Stillstrom, meaning quiet power in Danish, is an early-stage technology spin-out, whose full-scale product launch will be the first-to-market in offshore charging, enabling idle vessels to power from clean electricity.

The new company will deliver offshore electric charging solutions to vessels at ports, hubs, and offshore energy operations.

