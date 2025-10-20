Back to overview

Japan, Taiwan Wind Associations Partner to Advance Offshore Wind in Asia

October 20, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Japan Wind Power Association (JWPA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Taiwan Offshore Wind Industry Association (TOWIA) to promote collaboration in the offshore wind sector and advance industry development across the Asian region.

Source: JWPA

According to JWPA, this MoU establishes a framework for collaboration between the two associations to accelerate offshore wind deployment, drive technological innovation, and strengthen supply chain networks in Japan and Taiwan.

Under the MOU, the two associations will collaborate to advance offshore wind energy technologies, expand market opportunities, and strengthen supply chain partnerships. They will also share knowledge, host joint events, and promote sustainable industry growth and leadership in the Asian offshore wind sector.

The signing took place during the Global Offshore Wind Summit – Japan 2025, held in Akita City.

The MOU is valid through 2027, and will be automatically renewed every two years unless either party provides written notice of its intention not to extend.

The Japanese government recently identified two new sites as promising offshore wind areas, while three sites were marked as preparation areas.

Japan aims to have 10 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and 30-45 GW by 2040, including floating wind, as part of its target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

